Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 17, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

7,000 HDB flats to be built in Bayshore; 2 BTO projects to be launched in second half of 2024

The first two BTO projects will have about 1,400 two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats, HDB said.

Lack of major launches, cautious sentiment drag down new private home sales for 2nd month

The 217 units sold in September marked the lowest monthly private home sales since December 2022.

Diplomats renew calls for aid to Gaza; Iran warns Israel

US President Biden weighed a visit to Israel laden with risks, underscored when Secretary of State Blinken was forced to shelter in a bunker while meeting Israeli PM Netanyahu.

The US diplomatic battle to avert a bigger Gaza conflict

A combination of reassurance and signals for restraint is under way as the US engages Israel and other Middle Eastern countries in the wake of the Hamas attack, says Jonathan Eyal.

Citizens, PRs aged 40 to 59 can enrol for Healthier SG programme

The Health Ministry said it is expecting a high volume of enrolment.

Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels, Belgium raises terror alert to top level

Belgian media outlets said the two victims were wearing football shirts belonging to the Swedish national team ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifying match.

New wave of scams coming and world is unprepared, warns former Obama adviser

World not ready for coming era of fraud, scams, manipulation, and it's about to get worse, he said.

$34.7 million luxury yacht runs aground off Sentosa; MPA investigating

The yacht is reportedly owned by mining magnate Clive Palmer.

Petrol pump prices fall after month-long climb

The biggest decrease was from Caltex – only because it had raised prices most aggressively.

Crypto exchanges in Singapore roped in to help with international case on stolen assets

London-based Intelligent Sanctuary did not name the exchanges but said the fraudsters are “purported to be from Singapore” and that illicit assets were being laundered through exchanges that include some operating from the Republic.

