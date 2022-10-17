Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 17.

Emission-cheating devices installed in some trucks and buses in S'pore

Vehicle owners can save thousands of dollars each year by skimping on the exhaust treatment solution.

President Xi puts China in crisis mode, even as his continuing rule is secure

The Chinese leader paints a picture of a dangerous world with a target on China's back.

Most BN candidates for Malaysian GE will be new faces: Zahid

BN will also try to fulfil the demand from its members that 30% of candidates are women, he added.

British PM Truss faces whim of markets and mutinous MPs in key week

More than 100 British lawmakers will reportedly try to oust her this week.

Interactive: 50 ways to reimagine the Merlion as it hits the big five-o

View the top designs submitted by readers to mark the national icon's 50th birthday. 

Scammers tricked 17-year-old foreign student into becoming ‘undercover agent’

The student from China was told he would be forgiven for his crimes and would even be recommended to join the CCP some day.

Are people worldwide still required to don masks to ward off Covid-19?

Most countries have kept the requirement only in indoor settings and healthcare facilities.

Should you take advantage of attractive FX rates?

Savvy potential forex investors have to consider many factors if they want to improve their chances of benefiting from a strong Singdollar.

Cost and revenue in public transport will never meet

The gap in cost and revenue is a fact of life in public transport, not only in Singapore but also everywhere else in the world.

No signs of scars on singer Jimmy Lin in birthday picture after his car accident

Lin was injured in a traffic accident on July 22.

