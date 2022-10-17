Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 17.
Emission-cheating devices installed in some trucks and buses in S'pore
Vehicle owners can save thousands of dollars each year by skimping on the exhaust treatment solution.
President Xi puts China in crisis mode, even as his continuing rule is secure
The Chinese leader paints a picture of a dangerous world with a target on China's back.
Most BN candidates for Malaysian GE will be new faces: Zahid
BN will also try to fulfil the demand from its members that 30% of candidates are women, he added.
British PM Truss faces whim of markets and mutinous MPs in key week
Interactive: 50 ways to reimagine the Merlion as it hits the big five-o
Scammers tricked 17-year-old foreign student into becoming ‘undercover agent’
The student from China was told he would be forgiven for his crimes and would even be recommended to join the CCP some day.
Are people worldwide still required to don masks to ward off Covid-19?
Most countries have kept the requirement only in indoor settings and healthcare facilities.
Should you take advantage of attractive FX rates?
Savvy potential forex investors have to consider many factors if they want to improve their chances of benefiting from a strong Singdollar.
Cost and revenue in public transport will never meet
The gap in cost and revenue is a fact of life in public transport, not only in Singapore but also everywhere else in the world.