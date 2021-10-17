Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 17.

Down with Delta: Recovered Covid-19 patients tell their stories

The Delta strain currently accounts for nearly all cases in Singapore. Three former patients tell ST health correspondent Linette Lai about their experiences of being diagnosed with the virus.

9 more Singaporeans die of Covid-19; 3,348 new infections

There were 2,688 new cases in the community, 656 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

More unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid-19 hospitalised in Singapore

Unvaccinated, pregnant women are more at risk of severe complications from Covid-19, say doctors.

All 1,400 Sembmarine workers in Westlite Jalan Tukang dorm vaccinated against Covid-19, says firm

There are a total of 2,800 residents in the 3,420-bed dormitory.

Girl, 6, breaks Singapore's pi memorisation record; recites 1,560 digits

In September last year, Ishani could recite 409 digits of pi. But she told her parents she wanted to learn more digits.

How a 31-year-old uses social media to earn $2 million

Some of Nick Tan's customers pay him $70,000 or more just to sell one home.

A purr-fect solution to cat boom on Pulau Bukom

A population boom since 2019 has catapulted the number of cats up to about 400 on Pulau Bukom.

Rail love drove him to open a special cafe

Asperger's Syndrome, ADHD and dyslexia did not stop Isaac D'Souza from realising his dream of opening a rail-themed cafe.

Asean snubs Myanmar junta chief, but which 'non-political rep' will take the seat at summit?

The unprecedented decision restores some credibility to Asean, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

Sporting Life: A two-yearly football World Cup? Is nothing sacred in sport?

The Giant Himalayan Lily can take seven years to flower and this Cup needs four years to bloom, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

