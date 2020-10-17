Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 17.
Active Covid-19 cases fall below 100 for the first time in Singapore since March 12
30 patients remain in hospital while 59 are recuperating in community facilities.
Temporary wage cuts: Enduring short-term pain to protect long-term jobs
The NWC recommends that employers could cut wages temporarily to minimise retrenchments.
Thai police pushback against protesters could harden positions
Analysts say the Friday crackdown may narrow chances of a political resolution.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn says people should love country and monarchy
The King's comments were aired as protesters gathered in Bangkok for a third straight day.
Polls open as New Zealanders decide PM Jacinda Ardern's fate in 'Covid election'
Pre-election opinion polls put support for Ms Ardern's party at 46 per cent.
Singapore and Hong Kong's travel bubble: How Covid-19 rules differ between the cities
In Hong Kong, masks do not have to be worn in outdoor public places.
Covid-19 vaccine trials in Singapore expedited with use of real-time data
There is currently only one Covid-19 vaccine candidate being tested in Singapore.
450,000 contact-tracing devices to be given to workers in dorms, selected industries
They will be given to employers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors.
Orchard Towers murder: AGC asks police to probe netizens over comments linking race to sentencing
The AGC refuted claims that the courts impose sentences based on the race of offenders.
FairPrice apologises after bat seen eating bananas outside Jurong East outlet
NTUC has contacted the authorities to look into why there are bats in the area.