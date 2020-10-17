Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 17.

Active Covid-19 cases fall below 100 for the first time in Singapore since March 12

30 patients remain in hospital while 59 are recuperating in community facilities.

READ MORE HERE

Temporary wage cuts: Enduring short-term pain to protect long-term jobs

The NWC recommends that employers could cut wages temporarily to minimise retrenchments.

READ MORE HERE

Thai police pushback against protesters could harden positions

Analysts say the Friday crackdown may narrow chances of a political resolution.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn says people should love country and monarchy

The King's comments were aired as protesters gathered in Bangkok for a third straight day.

READ MORE HERE

Polls open as New Zealanders decide PM Jacinda Ardern's fate in 'Covid election'

Pre-election opinion polls put support for Ms Ardern's party at 46 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and Hong Kong's travel bubble: How Covid-19 rules differ between the cities

In Hong Kong, masks do not have to be worn in outdoor public places.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccine trials in Singapore expedited with use of real-time data

There is currently only one Covid-19 vaccine candidate being tested in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

450,000 contact-tracing devices to be given to workers in dorms, selected industries

They will be given to employers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Towers murder: AGC asks police to probe netizens over comments linking race to sentencing

The AGC refuted claims that the courts impose sentences based on the race of offenders.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice apologises after bat seen eating bananas outside Jurong East outlet

NTUC has contacted the authorities to look into why there are bats in the area.

READ MORE HERE