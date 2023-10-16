Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bishan-to-city cyclists bear with busy junctions, push bikes across bridges before PIE bridge is built
Cyclists told ST they have grown accustomed to using alternative routes despite the inconvenience.
HR professionals under pressure to upskill amid changing workplace demands
New specialisations in the profession include hybrid roles that require niche skills like data analytics.
Israel vows to demolish Hamas as troops prepare to move on shattered Gaza
Market faces sum of all fears as conflict breaks out in Middle East
It will add upside pressure to oil prices, contribute to inflation and force central banks to remain in hawkish posture, says Ven Sreenivasan.
Kusu Island comes to life as pilgrimage season kicks off; temple celebrates 100th anniversary
Singaporean couple injured in car crash while travelling with luxury car convoy in Johor
More young children in Singapore allergic to foods like eggs, milk and peanuts
In recent years, local hospitals have started studies on the management and prevention of allergies.
Extended bus service for migrant workers from Little India to dorms in Kranji after ST’s report
Workers had resorted to taking illegal truck services as the only bus service back to the dorms stopped at 7.40pm on Sundays.
S’pore scientists blazing a trail, from cancer detection to harnessing solar power
A fresh batch of top scientists will be honoured with the President’s Science and Technology Awards on Oct 20. Here's a look at four past recipients.
‘I have no regrets’: Confinement actress Cynthia Koh on not being a mother
She keeps herself busy with work and trying new experiences to keep loneliness at bay.