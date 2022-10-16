Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 16

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 16.

S’pore’s XBB Covid-19 wave to peak in mid-Nov with 15,000 average daily cases

Healthcare capacity is adequate, but bringing back of stricter safety rules such as masks cannot be ruled out if the situation requires it, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

READ MORE HERE

With cases rising due to XBB strain, do people need to mask up again?

If you are not feeling well or if you are living with the elderly, then yes, please wear a mask, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

Higher risk of infection during XBB wave for those who've never caught Covid-19

Those who were infected before the Delta wave here in 2021 also face a higher chance of catching the XBB variant.

READ MORE HERE

Quest for a healthier Singapore: What is Healthier SG, the new preventive care strategy?

Insight looks at the benefits as well as some of the unanswered questions in this mega healthcare transformation strategy.

READ MORE HERE

Lasting power of attorney can be made online from Nov 14

This digital method will replace the current system which involves a hard-copy form.

READ MORE HERE

China's 7-day Party Congress to map out Beijing's growth strategy for 'greater miracles'

Beginning today, some 2,300 party cadres from every province in China will gather at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing, where they will vote for the party’s next slate of leaders.

READ MORE HERE

Doubt cast on British PM Liz Truss' chances of survival

She won power by vowing to lower taxes and promote economic growth, in defiance of advice from economic experts. But she surprised the country by unveiling an even more radical reform programme than initially planned, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

A foodie’s tour of Melaka: What to eat and buy

Here are 11 tried-and-tested places for good grub and edible souvenirs.

READ MORE HERE

A peek into the past of Singapore’s raciest streets

The chequered backstories of some of the country’s infamous thoroughfares, such as Smith Street and Bugis Street, shed a reddish-tinged light on their beginnings.

READ MORE HERE

Looking good at 50, Sentosa

The island keeps yielding new discoveries for travellers to explore and enjoy, including the southernmost point of Asia, says Travel editor Lee Siew Hua.

READ MORE HERE

