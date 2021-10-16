Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 16.

Singapore reports 8 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,445 new infections

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 141,772.

Sembmarine apologises after Jurong dorm residents raise issues about hygiene, Covid-19 healthcare

The firm said that it will continue to engage them on their concerns.

British lawmaker stabbed to death in possible terrorist attack; man arrested

David Amess was stabbed multiple times by a man who walked into his constituency meeting.

Cryptocurrency at a crossroads: What's next for Singapore?

What are the risks and challenges, and is the stage set for the digital asset to go mainstream and stay for good?

Anwar defends MOU with Malaysian government, cautions against early polls

Mr Anwar also stressed that many contentious issues remained on the table.

Over half of the world's hungry are Asians

Asia accounts for the bulk of people who are undernourished around the world today.

What we know about the Covid-19 deaths in S'pore among adults under 60 years old

The youngest person in Singapore to die of Covid-19 was 23 years old.

14 suspected adverse events linked to vaccine boosters out of over 230,000 shots

The rate of suspected adverse events linked to the booster shots is 0.006%.

COE supply shrinks further in Nov-Jan quota; zero-growth policy to stay

Motorists will have to contend with at least another four years of zero vehicle population growth.

Man jailed for forging cheques to steal girlfriend's life savings of $154,900

Francis Lim Chee Siong never returned the money.

