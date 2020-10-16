Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 16.
GST rate increase cannot be deferred indefinitely: Heng Swee Keat
The revenues are needed to support Singapore's spending needs to secure its long-term future, said DPM Heng.
Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble: Will I be able to travel and when?
There will be a quota on the number of flights plying both sides.
Surfing returns to civil servants' work PCs, but user naivety needs to be tackled
The unsuspecting user is the most vulnerable, and is said to be the weakest link in a secure chain.
Goh Jin Hian resigns as New Silkroutes chairman amid CAD probe
Dr Goh is also being sued by the judicial managers of an unrelated firm.
Trump and Biden to headline duelling town halls, as early voters swamp polls
Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail so far.
Parliament: Each Singaporean household member received $1.5k in Covid-19 support
Lower- and middle-income households received more help.
Covid-19 testing to be offered to more than 45,000 stallholders, cleaners and food delivery riders
Testing is voluntary, but the workers are strongly encouraged to get tested to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Parliament: Koh Poh Koon spars with Workers' Party MPs on minimum wage, says exercise could devolve into political auction
Dr Koh said the exercise to determine the wage level could devolve into a political auction.
Stepbrother of Mustafa boss felt he was being treated like a 'servant'
Mr Ayaz Ahmed said he lived in an apartment with 10 other people, which he compared to living conditions of construction workers.
7 arrested for alleged theft of Budget 2020 Grocery Vouchers from HDB letterboxes across Singapore
Preliminary investigations indicate that the cases are likely to be unrelated and opportunistic in nature.