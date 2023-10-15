Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 15, 2023

$2.8b money laundering case: Luxury yacht linked to 2 accused listed for sale at more than $21m

Several brokers based overseas had advertised the 38m-long Italian-made vessel for sale from Sept 13.

SCDF officer to be charged over death of NSF who was allegedly left alone to fight fire

Separately, the police have referred another officer to SCDF for investigations related to the same incident.

DBS, Citi restoring services following disruptions; DBS ATMs back up

The Downdetector website saw a surge in complaints about DBS after about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Live every day happily, says Chew Chor Meng, whose kopitiam in Hougang draws the crowds

The actor who has Kennedy’s disease tells himself, ‘Don’t focus on what is lost, focus on what is still left’.

When condo owners fight over the right to build extra roofs

A common dispute concerns owners of ground-floor units building awnings that upset those living above.

Tips from an improbable nation of multicultural techno-optimists

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong fielded a variety of questions during a dialogue at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a prominent Washington-based think-tank.

Israel faces risky choices in vow to destroy Hamas, as option of street-to-street combat looms

Special IDF troops have trained over the past 15 years for heavy fighting in urban areas, says Jonathan Eyal.

Number of child abuse cases investigated remained high in 2022: MSF

Factors such as greater vigilance by social workers to spot abuse and pandemic-related stresses are behind the rise.

Spike in malware scam victims in July, August; losses equivalent to that in first half of 2023

Banks are introducing security measures but experts say customers need to exercise greater caution.

In Quest Of: K-beauty holiday in Gangnam

Makeover opportunities abound in this district of beauty-conscious Seoul.

