Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 15.
GST Assurance Package to be updated amid higher inflation, details in Budget 2023: DPM Wong
He said while inflation is expected to ease, it will not return to the very low rates seen over the past decade.
Key measures in $1.5b support package for S'poreans
S'poreans face another year of paying more for goods and services
Even after stripping the impact of the coming GST hike, inflation in 2023 would be 4.5-5.5%.
Will voter fatigue in Malaysia affect prospects at the ballot box?
Malaysia’s next election could be a far less emotional affair than 2018's, during which scandals and street rallies fired up sentiment.
Britain's PM Truss sacks finance minister, scraps tax plan in fight to survive
Ms Truss appointed former foreign and health secretary Jeremy Hunt to replace Mr Kwasi Kwarteng.
All eyes on Xi's report for Taiwan, Covid-19 and economy at CPC congress
It would set China’s vision, roadmap and ground rules for the next 5-10 years, said an analyst.
How the fate of Felicia Teo was uncovered after 13 years
Friends and family members frantically searched for the Lasalle College of the Arts student when she went missing in 2007.
Pofma correction orders issued to ex-GIC economist, TOC over false claims
They made false statements about gains by S'pore's past reserves and HDB's net loss from a BTO project.
Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling: Couple tried to lift tree off her but failed
CCTV footage of Ms Loke Xiao Li before the tree fell was shown during the inquiry on Friday.
Get festive for Deepavali with these decorating ideas
Indian-inspired artisanal accents help set the mood for the Hindu Festival of Lights.