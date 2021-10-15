Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 15.

Two Singaporeans aged 23 and 34 among 15 Covid-19 deaths

Both had multiple underlying medical conditions. There were 2,932 new infections reported in total.

VTL likely to see some import of Covid-19, but that will have little impact on Singapore

Vaccination is key so visitors don't burden the healthcare system if they fall ill, says an expert.

Travelling in a world that lives with Covid-19: Who can fly to which countries?

Here's a look at measures and restrictions imposed by various countries that have allowed air travel to resume.

Unvaccinated caregivers cannot enter malls to take kids to tuition and enrichment classes there: ESG

Unvaccinated people will be barred from entering shopping centres and large standalone stores from Oct 20.

HDB's deficit fell to $2.34b as fewer units completed, dip in upgrading works

More CPF housing grants, rental rebates and suspension of late payment charges on mortgage arrears were given out.

S'pore slips 3 places in global rule of law rankings amid Covid-19 impact on justice systems

Pandemic measures contributed to delays and access issues in civil and criminal justice systems.

Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured

Most of the deaths occurred on floors seven to 11, which housed residential apartments.

Will the US and China cooperate or clash?

The sheer absence of trust is making conflict between the two possible even if this is, as yet, improbable, says Professor Tommy Koh.

Aspirin use still advisable for patients who have had a heart attack or stroke

S'pore experts' advice comes on the back of US guidelines against use of the drug to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

The greening of retail: Malls, retailers and beauty brands get eco-conscious

From curating "green" brands to refill initiatives, retailers are embracing eco-friendly practices.

