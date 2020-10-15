Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 15.

Train services restored on 3 MRT lines after power fault disruption

The engineering team will work through the night to rectify the problem, said Ong Ye Kung.

MRT power fault: I was stuck on train for 3 hours, says commuter

Most commuters remained calm and informed family members about the delays.

Mass air travel's return at least two years away: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore will need to review its plans for Changi's Terminal 5, he said.

Macron orders curfew in 9 cities to curb Covid-19 spread

A third of France’s population will be put under nightly curfew.

2 schoolchildren among 5 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Both patients had last been at their respective schools on Oct 2.

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill home put up for sale

The sale, via a public tender exercise, will close on Dec 9.

'Right to Disconnect' law guarantees workers protected time to rest, says labour MP Melvin Yong

Critics of his proposal have questioned the feasibility of having such a law for essential service workers.

Umno president Zahid emerges as unlikely kingmaker in Anwar's bid to be PM

He heads the most powerful faction in deeply divided Umno.

Trump, Biden to hold rival TV town halls instead of debate

The two were originally meant to meet for their second debate on Thursday evening.

Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid-19 but is negative now

Mrs Trump has also tested negative for the virus since.

