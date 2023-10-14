Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 14, 2023

Updated
Published
38 min ago

Thousands flee Gaza after Israel orders mass evacuation

Some residents have decided to stay in their homes, despite fears of an Israeli ground invasion.

US in a spot as Israel-Hamas war tension spills over, Ukraine consensus frays

Concern is reportedly growing over America’s ability to support both Ukraine and Israel with munitions.

Australian arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat on Scoot flight to be charged on Saturday

The 30-year-old will be charged with the offence of making false threats of terrorist acts.

Man, 39, to be charged after allegedly making bomb threat on cruise ship

He was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in a case of communicating false information of a harmful thing.

Centralised cooling system in Tengah runs into teething issues for first batch of residents

Nine in 10 – or more than 10,600 – residents of Tengah have opted for the system as of August.

Flash Coffee shuts down all 11 outlets in Singapore; union helping members with salary-related claims

Workers were told at a meeting on Thursday that the company had been placed on provisional liquidation.

Father of late S’pore Sports School student seeks answers, hopes to prevent similar incidents

"A life has been lost and we must learn something," said Mr Prem Singh Madhaik.

Fewer hot spots in Sumatra, but may still be hazy in S’pore this weekend: NEA

Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to experience dry weather through the weekend.

A dirty habit: Why Indonesia is addicted to coal and how it can go green

Going green is a costly but necessary step for Indonesia, whose heavy reliance on coal carries major health and climate risks.

Netizens in a flap after McDonald’s Singapore removes whipped cream from frappes

Many asked if the removal was done to cut costs.

