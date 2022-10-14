Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 14

Oct 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 14.

Lower COE supply expected in next three months, quota expected to increase only from 2024

The anticipated reduction in COE supply would keep premiums - which have been soaring in 2022 - at a high level.

US House Jan 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

It could eventually result in the former president's imprisonment if he does not comply.

Russia begins evacuating civilians from Kherson as Ukraine advances

It provides one of the starkest signs yet that Moscow is losing its grip on territory it claims to have annexed.

North Korea launches missile into sea after flying warplanes near border, says Seoul

Tensions are high over repeated North Korean missile tests.

SIA in talks over potential Vistara, Air India merger

SIA sees the Vistara stake as an integral part of its multi-hub strategy.

Fallen tree that killed woman at Marsiling Park was infested with termites

But it did not show visible signs of poor health or decay despite the infestation, said the National Parks Board.

S'pore to feel pinch as US tech curbs on China further hit chipmakers' outlook

Singapore supplies 11 per cent of the world's semiconductors and 20 per cent of chipmaking equipment.

At-risk infocomm, media roles identified in jobs transformation map

Jobs like infrastructure engineers, digital asset managers and linear media operators are at risk of being displaced in 3 to 5 years.

Esplanade at 20: What's next?

When the recommendation for a national performing arts centre in Singapore came about in 1989, many eagerly awaited its realisation. But its design and development was not without controversy.

JeweLuxe 2022 back to dazzle with some of the world’s most unique bling

Jewellery lovers, mark your calendars. The annual fair will be held at Ngee Ann City from Oct 21 to 30.

