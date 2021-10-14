Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 14.
Ships arriving late in Singapore due to disruptions at other ports
PSA said that while its service levels to vessels "remain optimal", the disruptions are likely to persist for some time.
52-year-old among 9 more Covid-19 deaths in S'pore; 3,190 new infections
Of the six men and three women, six were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and one was vaccinated.
How Jurong West nursing home prevented Covid-19 cluster after 2 residents got infected
Swab tests were stepped up, with daily antigen rapid tests conducted for residents.
Political divisions grip advanced economies, S'pore among least divided: Pew survey
Political divisions were viewed as one of the largest sources of conflict within societies.
CNB to review circumstances of arrest of teen, who died while on drug charge
Investigations are expected to be completed before the end of the month, and MHA will make the findings public.
Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in S'pore next June
The high-level security summit has not been held for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Man armed with bow and arrow kills five people in Norway attacks, police say
The motive for the attack was not yet known, but police said terrorism could not be ruled out.
NUS professor awarded prestigious 'Nobel Prize' for geography
Prof Brenda Yeoh is the first Singaporean to receive the Vautrin Lud Prize.
Night Owl Cinematics' Sylvia Chan says sorry for 'harsh' language after being accused of bullying
She was responding to anonymous accusations that she verbally abused and bullied her employees.
Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek actor William Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller
The actor was one of four passengers to journey to the edge of space on Blue Origin's second tourist flight.