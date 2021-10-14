Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 14.

Ships arriving late in Singapore due to disruptions at other ports

PSA said that while its service levels to vessels "remain optimal", the disruptions are likely to persist for some time.

READ MORE HERE

52-year-old among 9 more Covid-19 deaths in S'pore; 3,190 new infections

Of the six men and three women, six were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and one was vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

How Jurong West nursing home prevented Covid-19 cluster after 2 residents got infected

Swab tests were stepped up, with daily antigen rapid tests conducted for residents.

READ MORE HERE

Political divisions grip advanced economies, S'pore among least divided: Pew survey

Political divisions were viewed as one of the largest sources of conflict within societies.

READ MORE HERE

CNB to review circumstances of arrest of teen, who died while on drug charge

Investigations are expected to be completed before the end of the month, and MHA will make the findings public.

READ MORE HERE

Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in S'pore next June

The high-level security summit has not been held for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Man armed with bow and arrow kills five people in Norway attacks, police say

The motive for the attack was not yet known, but police said terrorism could not be ruled out.

READ MORE HERE

NUS professor awarded prestigious 'Nobel Prize' for geography

Prof Brenda Yeoh is the first Singaporean to receive the Vautrin Lud Prize.

READ MORE HERE

Night Owl Cinematics' Sylvia Chan says sorry for 'harsh' language after being accused of bullying

She was responding to anonymous accusations that she verbally abused and bullied her employees.

READ MORE HERE

Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek actor William Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

The actor was one of four passengers to journey to the edge of space on Blue Origin's second tourist flight.

READ MORE HERE