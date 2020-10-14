Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 14.

Carmaking returns to Singapore with new smart plant in Jurong

Electric cars will be built at a highly automated factory in Singapore, marking the return of automobile manufacturing here and incorporating first-of-its-kind features.

Patient battling Covid-19 in Singapore gets rare complication of blood clot in aorta

Mr Ullah Kefayet had experienced acute pain in his right foot and developed early gangrene in three toes on that foot.

Stepfamily of Mustafa Centre boss alleges slew of wrongdoings as High Court suit opens

It alleges that he cheated father, stepmother, step-siblings so his own family could line its pockets.

Singapore Apple fans can pre-order the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro this Friday

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini will be available in five colours, while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will come in four.

Mum fulfils dying wish to see son wed, with charity providing ambulance ride to 10/10/2020 ceremony

"I was afraid she wouldn't be able to see me wed. It's very hard to say how long she has left," said Madam Ng Yuet Hay's son.

31-year-old man from India tests positive for Covid-19 after completing his stay-home notice

The training employment pass holder served his SHN at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore on Sept 25.

Umno mulls over pulling out of Malaysia's ruling alliance PN unless it gets new terms

The threat came just hours after Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed a parliamentary majority.

$100 tourism vouchers for personal use, not to be resold: STB

This is so that the usage of SingapoRediscovers vouchers can be tracked and abuses avoided.

Singapore authorities unlikely to take legal action against Dickson Yeo over US spying case: Experts

Yeo's actions did not constitute a direct threat to Singapore, experts say.

Wirecard ceases services in Singapore: Some alternatives for affected merchants

Wirecard Singapore is on track to return all customers' funds by Wednesday after it was ordered to cease its payment services last month.

