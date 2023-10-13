Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 13, 2023

30-year-old man arrested after allegedly making bomb threat on Scoot flight bound for Perth

The RSAF was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport, said an airline spokesman.

Singapore, Thailand look to enhance economic cooperation on first official visit by Thai PM Srettha

Mr Srettha was on his first visit to the Republic, as part of a regional tour, after taking office in August.

S’porean couple in Israel leave Jerusalem for Jordan before flying to KL in bid to come home safely

On Tuesday, Singapore's MFA issued an advisory for Singaporeans to leave the country as soon as possible.

Get newsletters curated for you

Iran’s next steps in Israel-Hamas conflict could determine whether war engulfs region

Iran can use its proxies to engage Israel in a two-front war, precisely what Israel’s military planners fear most, says Jonathan Eyal.

Deregistered cars spotted in HDB multi-storey carpark could be bid to evade fines

An HDB probe is underway into the vehicles believed to have been towed into the carpark.

Every good school deserves a community garden

It can seed a new generation to lead Singapore’s push for greater food self-sufficiency, says Chua Mui Hoong.

‘So tiring I could fall asleep standing’: Ex-coolie recalls tough times at launch of heritage gallery

The Chin Kang Gallery was set up by the Singapore Chin Kang Huay Kuan, which started in 1918 to support migrants from Jinjiang county in south-east Fujian, China.

New road map to boost sustainability, digitalisation for S’pore logistics firms

The Singapore Logistics Association's Vision 2027 addresses new demands in global supply chains.

Find the best arts, heritage and family-friendly events in Singapore

Navigate October to December’s crowded calendar like a pro with our curated guide.

Acres saddened over NParks’ decision to put down crocodile; others say the move was necessary

It had been “sedated and humanely put down” to safeguard public safety.

