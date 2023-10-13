Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 13, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
30-year-old man arrested after allegedly making bomb threat on Scoot flight bound for Perth
The RSAF was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport, said an airline spokesman.
Singapore, Thailand look to enhance economic cooperation on first official visit by Thai PM Srettha
Mr Srettha was on his first visit to the Republic, as part of a regional tour, after taking office in August.
S’porean couple in Israel leave Jerusalem for Jordan before flying to KL in bid to come home safely
On Tuesday, Singapore's MFA issued an advisory for Singaporeans to leave the country as soon as possible.
Iran’s next steps in Israel-Hamas conflict could determine whether war engulfs region
Iran can use its proxies to engage Israel in a two-front war, precisely what Israel’s military planners fear most, says Jonathan Eyal.
Deregistered cars spotted in HDB multi-storey carpark could be bid to evade fines
An HDB probe is underway into the vehicles believed to have been towed into the carpark.
Every good school deserves a community garden
It can seed a new generation to lead Singapore’s push for greater food self-sufficiency, says Chua Mui Hoong.
‘So tiring I could fall asleep standing’: Ex-coolie recalls tough times at launch of heritage gallery
The Chin Kang Gallery was set up by the Singapore Chin Kang Huay Kuan, which started in 1918 to support migrants from Jinjiang county in south-east Fujian, China.
New road map to boost sustainability, digitalisation for S’pore logistics firms
The Singapore Logistics Association's Vision 2027 addresses new demands in global supply chains.