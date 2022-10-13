Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 13.
Curbs on number of visitors at hospitals, residential care homes as Covid-19 cases rise
askST: What is the XBB strain and how will it affect me?
Airfares up to 78 per cent higher this December school holidays than before pandemic
This comes even as plane ticket prices to some Asian destinations, such as Japan and Taiwan, have decreased when compared to what they were in September.
600,000 transport vouchers from Dec 28 to help with fare hike
The vouchers worth $30 each will be available for lower- to lower-middle-income households.
UN denounces Russian 'annexation' while West backs Ukraine with more air defences
North Korea says it has deployed cruise missiles able to carry tactical nuclear weapons
Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test firing, calling it a test to confirm the reliability of nuclear-capable weapons.
West Asia shows US limits of its power
No one doubts American power is paramount in the region but influence is another matter as last week's decision by the Saudi-led Opec Plus on output shows, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
MAS expected to further tighten Singdollar policy
The central bank is likely to fight imported inflation with a more aggressive 'double-barrelled' move, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
What are well-heeled investors doing amid volatile markets?
Avoiding too much risk and holding on to cash have indeed become the top priorities among investors, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
More than 100 artworks at Singapore Biennale spread over 13 locations, including St John’s Island
The Singapore Biennale aims to reach more Singaporeans with 13 event locations islandwide and 30 newly commissioned artworks.