Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 13, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 13.

Stricter rules for those unvaccinated against Covid-19 take effect in S'pore

Unvaccinated people seeking medical, childcare services at malls must show proof of appointment or letter from school to enter.

More in S'pore getting Covid-19 vaccine jabs since travel lane announcement, dine-in ban for unvaccinated

Clinics and private healthcare providers said they noticed an increase in people coming forward to get their jabs.

11 seniors die of Covid-19, bringing death toll to 183 in S'pore; 2,976 new cases

Tightened restrictions appear to be helping to moderate the Covid-19 transmission wave, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

No lack of interest in S'pore for leisure travel under VTL despite higher costs, risk of longer stay if infected

The pent-up demand saw customers flocking to the SIA service centre and an uptick in inquiries at travel agents.

askST: 6 things to know for quarantine-free travel under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme

Check your destination’s entry requirements and if the vaccine you received is accepted.

Keep eye on security even as world helps Afghanistan rebuild: PM Lee

He also expresses hope that the country will have a government that will work with the global community.

Metal producers among first casualties of China power crunch, impact felt in Singapore

China's move to let electricity prices rise could impact the global economy more than the Evergrande debt crisis, says an analyst.

Chinese President Xi announces new $315 million fund to protect biodiversity

He says the fund will go towards developing nations, and calls for contributions from other countries.

S'porean principal of Malaysian childcare centre arrested for abusing autistic child, overstaying

The boy's father had said the child would sometimes return home with bruises on his face and body.

House of Tan Yeok Nee, Singapore's last traditional Chinese courtyard house, up for sale at $92m

The property is currently leased to an international education institution.

