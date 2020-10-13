Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 13.
Trump tests negative for Covid-19, is not infectious: White House doctor
The tests and other clinical and laboratory data “indicate a lack of detectable viral replication”, said his doctor.
64-year-old man dies of Covid-19 complications in S'pore, the first such fatality in 3 months
He had been working in India since December 2019 and was placed on stay-home notice when he returned to Singapore on Sept 23.
Travellers from Sabah required to serve 14-day SHN; other new measures for travellers also announced
Any visitor with recent travel history to Indonesia or the Philippines, who is not a Singapore citizen or PR, must present a negative Covid-19 test.
Stakes high as Anwar meets King today to make his case for power
Mr Anwar will likely face a credibility crisis if he fails to convince the King of his case.
Economists forecast sharp rebound for Singapore's Q3 GDP
However, experts still think 2020 will go down as Singapore's worst recession.
WP chief Pritam Singh calls for universal minimum wage with $1,300 base
The problem with the Government's sectoral approach towards minimum wage is that it takes too long to implement, he said.
SIA offers additional seatings for meals on its A-380 restaurant
The two new dates are Oct 31 and Nov 1.
NParks monitoring box jellyfish sightings in waters in Singapore
There had been four confirmed sightings of box jellyfish since March.
British PM Boris Johnson imposes new three-tiered system of Covid-19 curbs, closes pubs in Liverpool
The lockdowns will include shutting pubs and bars in areas placed into the "very high" alert level.
US Covid-19 deaths could decrease if Americans' mask use at same level as Singapore: US report
An average of 700 Americans are dying from Covid-19 daily.