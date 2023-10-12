Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 12, 2023

Reprieve from haze possible during upcoming rainy season but vigilance needed amid El Nino: Grace Fu

Singaporeans should not let their guard down, as the El Nino conditions could extend beyond a few months, says minister.

Israeli siege of Gaza raises fears of humanitarian disaster in wake of deadly Hamas attacks

Israel is pursuing a number of objectives through its blockade.

S’pore Sports School student, 14, feels unwell after fitness time trial and dies in hospital

The school added that it will investigate the incident and keep parents informed.

Get newsletters curated for you

Friend or foe? Why China’s unsatisfactory answer is making it hard to gain allies

Goodwill gained from BRI are negated by South China Sea barricades, but there is opportunity for China to mend ties.

S’poreans of all faiths broadly tolerant and accepting of followers of different religions: Poll

More than 13,000 adults from six countries in South and South-east Asia were surveyed.

Concerns over cost and reduced capacity, but operators see need to raise dormitory standards

A worry among operators is the impact that retrofitting dorms will have on their bed capacity.

Two children involved in killer litter incident in Ang Mo Kio under investigation

The bicycle's owner checked CCTV footage after seeing the damaged bicycle on the ground in front of the block.

Large crocodile spotted on Marina East beach will be put down for public safety: NParks

The nearly 3m-long crocodile was caught at East Coast Park.

Blood tests needed for widespread Alzheimer's diagnosis on the way: Experts

It will be another couple of years before they become an everyday tool.

Singapore Writers Festival 2023: Five must-see events

Here are the best events from the first slate of programmes announced for SWF 2023.

