Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 12, 2023

Reprieve from haze possible during upcoming rainy season but vigilance needed amid El Nino: Grace Fu
Singaporeans should not let their guard down, as the El Nino conditions could extend beyond a few months, says minister.
Israeli siege of Gaza raises fears of humanitarian disaster in wake of deadly Hamas attacks
S’pore Sports School student, 14, feels unwell after fitness time trial and dies in hospital
Friend or foe? Why China’s unsatisfactory answer is making it hard to gain allies
Goodwill gained from BRI are negated by South China Sea barricades, but there is opportunity for China to mend ties.
S’poreans of all faiths broadly tolerant and accepting of followers of different religions: Poll
More than 13,000 adults from six countries in South and South-east Asia were surveyed.
Concerns over cost and reduced capacity, but operators see need to raise dormitory standards
A worry among operators is the impact that retrofitting dorms will have on their bed capacity.
Two children involved in killer litter incident in Ang Mo Kio under investigation
The bicycle's owner checked CCTV footage after seeing the damaged bicycle on the ground in front of the block.