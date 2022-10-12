Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 12.

 

Cross Island Line phase 2 could have major impact on nearby forests: Study

Naturalists and conservationists welcomed the adjustments made to the CRL.

MRT station will affect heritage of former Bukit Timah Turf Club but area's value can be retained

Keeping many of the buildings - including the two grandstands - will help retain the area's history.

11,732 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; spike driven by XBB variant but severe cases remain low

MOH is initiating Pofma action against those spreading rumours of a rapid rise in severe illness due to XBB strain.

IMF warns 'worst is yet to come' for world economy

It warned of harsh worldwide recession if policymakers mishandled the fight against inflation.

'I saw the man's face covered with blood': Neighbour recalls scene of Yishun murder

The 19-year-old suspect, believed to be the man's youngest child, is expected to be charged today.

Increased security, propaganda banners across Beijing ahead of party congress

Mass gatherings and events are cancelled or postponed, and rules for entering the city have been stepped up in a bid to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak.

Door closing on Umno-PAS election pact with weeks left for polls in Malaysia

This could potentially split Malay votes in the general election expected to take place in November.

New US sanctions will deal heavy blow to China's chip sector

Washington may, however, find it difficult to convince allies to adopt similar measures, says China correspondent Danson Cheong.

Opec+ oil shock a wake-up call

The price jump sparked by its move to cut production underlines the need for more short-term investment in fossil fuels while pursuing the green agenda, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Chia seeds are big again, but how healthy are they?

While they are not a magic bullet, they are high in fatty acids and fibre.

