Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 12.
S'pore healthcare workers feel the strain of manpower crunch amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Pressure builds amid manpower crunch as they face more patients and working overtime.
10 seniors die from Covid-19; new cases fall to 2,263 with fewer swabs done at weekend
Four of them were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and three were vaccinated.
MacPherson doctor who died from Covid-19 was kind, kept fees low to help needy patients
Dr Raymond Yuen of Hosanna Medical Centre is said to have died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital after battling the virus.
Covid-19 survival kit: All your must-haves
The Straits Times takes you through the toolkit to keep you and your family safe and prepared.
Thailand plans to lift quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Singapore and at least 9 other countries from Nov 1
The list will be expanded in December and January to include more countries.
Vaccinated Travel Lane: What you need to know about travelling with children aged 12 and below
From Oct 19, children aged 12 or below who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel to most countries under the VTL.
Balance of fares, subsidies and commercial returns key to sustainable transport system
High government grants giving rise to high operator profitability may not be good value for money, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
S'pore businessman wanted by FBI pleads guilty to falsifying invoices to hide dealings with North Korea
He is on the FBI's most-wanted list for laundering millions of dollars in funds for North Korea.
No signs of physical trauma on young dugong found dead in Singapore waters: NParks
NParks still working with NUS to investigate cause of death of the marine mammal.
Exploring Germany: Pandemic trips are safe, zestful with new Vaccinated Travel Lane
She has danced, safely, in a nightclub housed on a river boat and watched a live music performance, since arriving in Berlin last Friday.