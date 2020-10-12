Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 12.

8 in 10 in Singapore want to work from home or have more flexibility

Asked about their biggest challenge going back to the office, words and phrases that appeared prominently included "public transport", "mask" and "many people".

READ MORE HERE

New cycling track from East Coast Park to Changi Airport opens, with life-sized dinosaur models along the way

Visitors can cycle or jog to the airport for the first time.

READ MORE HERE

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The Tripartite Workgroup on Lower Wage Workers will study how to expand the progressive wage model and partner companies to raise productivity.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant workers move into Quick Build Dorms with better living standards

The new dormitories have improved living standards to minimise the risk of future infectious disease outbreaks.

READ MORE HERE

Regular checks on worksites by BCA to prevent resurgence of infections

About 170 stern warnings and about 70 safety time-outs have been issued.

READ MORE HERE

Trump declares himself immune from Covid-19, prepares for return to campaign trail

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape,” Mr Trump said.

READ MORE HERE

Serving quarantine order was prolonged nightmare, says sole caregiver of mum who has Alzheimer's

Private-hire driver Daniel Seng was told he could not be quarantined with his mother.

READ MORE HERE

Construction of North-South Corridor back in full swing

The junction of Thomson Road/Moulmein Road/Newton Road is one of the areas most affected by the construction.

READ MORE HERE

Reborn Philippines resort island Boracay struggles to rise again after coronavirus lockdown

Since June, just a little over 3,000 visited the island, compared with pre-pandemic days when some 40,000 tourists can descend on any given day.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus can persist for four weeks on banknotes, phone screens, study finds

That compares with 17 days survival for the flu virus.

READ MORE HERE