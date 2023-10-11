Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 11, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MOH acts against inflated, inappropriate MediShield Life claims; one case involved over $95,000
Twenty nine cases have been uncovered, and a further 70 are being investigated by new MOH office.
'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel, American Jews in speech
Bigger flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah most popular among first-timers in Oct BTO exercise
The Tengah projects and Rail Green I @ CCK have the shortest waits in this launch, at between three years and three years and four months.
You’ll never walk alone: How walking football is helping seniors stay young
Ex-hawker graduates with law degree from SUSS
Not a short-lived nuisance: Some clarity about the haze
Climate change should prod Indonesia, under Jokowi’s remaining term, to do more and preserve valuable forest projects, say the writers.
Secondary school biology teacher among winners of highest environmental accolade in S’pore
New Xbox gaming safety tools allow parents to limit play time, block chats with strangers
The Xbox Safety Gaming Toolkit, developed in collaboration with local organisations that tackle online harms, was released in Singapore this week.
Money No Enough 3 touches on ‘scary’ online scammers, says director Jack Neo
Neo and frequent collaborators Mark Lee and Henry Thia are back for the 2024 Chinese New Year sequel.