Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 11, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

MOH acts against inflated, inappropriate MediShield Life claims; one case involved over $95,000

Twenty nine cases have been uncovered, and a further 70 are being investigated by new MOH office.

READ MORE HERE

'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel, American Jews in speech

The United States does not plan to put American military forces on the ground.

READ MORE HERE

Bigger flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah most popular among first-timers in Oct BTO exercise

The Tengah projects and Rail Green I @ CCK have the shortest waits in this launch, at between three years and three years and four months.

READ MORE HERE

You’ll never walk alone: How walking football is helping seniors stay young

For these former national women’s football team players, walking is the new running.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-hawker graduates with law degree from SUSS

He juggled running his hawker stall and going for classes at night.

READ MORE HERE

Not a short-lived nuisance: Some clarity about the haze

Climate change should prod Indonesia, under Jokowi’s remaining term, to do more and preserve valuable forest projects, say the writers.

READ MORE HERE

Secondary school biology teacher among winners of highest environmental accolade in S’pore

Mr Jacob Tan is behind Commonwealth Secondary School's sustainability efforts.

READ MORE HERE

New Xbox gaming safety tools allow parents to limit play time, block chats with strangers

The Xbox Safety Gaming Toolkit, developed in collaboration with local organisations that tackle online harms, was released in Singapore this week.

READ MORE HERE

Money No Enough 3 touches on ‘scary’ online scammers, says director Jack Neo

Neo and frequent collaborators Mark Lee and Henry Thia are back for the 2024 Chinese New Year sequel.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore community abuzz as cricket, squash, baseball and softball look set for Olympic inclusion

The International Olympic Committee will make a decision in Mumbai later in October.

READ MORE HERE

