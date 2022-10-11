Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 11.

S'pore looking at more measures to address income inequality: DPM Wong

The Republic will refresh its measures to support lower-income groups, seniors and young families, he said.

15 out of 100 Covid-19 cases in S'pore reinfected, may be another wave

The authorities are monitoring whether S'pore is experiencing another big wave by looking at Covid-19 reinfection rates.

Malaysia's Parliament dissolved: Umno chief Zahid gets his wish for early polls, but victory not a sure bet

Holding Malaysia's general election during the monsoon season could backfire on the ruling party, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

Teen arrested for murder of his father in Yishun, will be charged on Wednesday

The 47-year-old man was found lying motionless outside the unit at Yishun Avenue 4.

Local importers expect first batch of live chickens from Malaysia to come in later this week

There will also be fewer chickens coming in, with the export number halved.

S'pore banks fight for market share in fixed deposits, savings accounts

Banks have been dishing out sweet deals for fixed deposits, with promotional rates now edging past 3%.

Why we should introduce speed bumps in our use of technology

The more seamless the online experience, the longer you will spend on it, the more content you will consume and the more you will buy.

Work/Life: My friend, are you in love with your boss?

Idealising leaders may be inevitable, but it need not be detrimental to those involved, writes senior business correspondent Krist Boo.

Family stuck in lift for over 3 hours at UOB Plaza 1, rescued by SCDF officers

Rescuers opened a hatch for the family to climb out, and cross over to another lift.

With the yen at record low, Japan offers amazing value: Top tips for travellers

Avid travellers should consider booking their trips now to enjoy good value.

