Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 11

S'pore looking at more measures to address income inequality: DPM Wong
The Republic will refresh its measures to support lower-income groups, seniors and young families, he said.
15 out of 100 Covid-19 cases in S'pore reinfected, may be another wave
The authorities are monitoring whether S'pore is experiencing another big wave by looking at Covid-19 reinfection rates.
Malaysia's Parliament dissolved: Umno chief Zahid gets his wish for early polls, but victory not a sure bet
Holding Malaysia's general election during the monsoon season could backfire on the ruling party, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Teen arrested for murder of his father in Yishun, will be charged on Wednesday
Local importers expect first batch of live chickens from Malaysia to come in later this week
S'pore banks fight for market share in fixed deposits, savings accounts
Banks have been dishing out sweet deals for fixed deposits, with promotional rates now edging past 3%.
Why we should introduce speed bumps in our use of technology
The more seamless the online experience, the longer you will spend on it, the more content you will consume and the more you will buy.
Work/Life: My friend, are you in love with your boss?
Idealising leaders may be inevitable, but it need not be detrimental to those involved, writes senior business correspondent Krist Boo.
Family stuck in lift for over 3 hours at UOB Plaza 1, rescued by SCDF officers
With the yen at record low, Japan offers amazing value: Top tips for travellers
