Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 11.
Seniors in S'pore find it hard to stay home in order to stay safe amid Covid-19
ST speaks to seniors on why they are out and about despite being advised to stay home.
Students, staff on quarantine order can go to school if they have negative Covid-19 ART results
Those with health risk warnings will also be allowed to return to school after their first negative ART self-test.
S'pore reports 9 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing toll to 162, and 2,809 new cases
The fall in the number of new cases is likely due to fewer swabs done over the weekend, says MOH.
One-week grace period given before mall entry rules kick in for unvaccinated people
This will include a framework to allow unvaccinated people access to childcare and medical services in these buildings.
Why it makes sense to sharpen differentiated Covid-19 rules based on vaccination status
Giving the fully vaccinated more freedoms can hasted the return to normalcy, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
What if I test positive for Covid-19 but feel well, and when can we stop wearing masks?
ST tackles readers' questions about healthcare protocols and vaccine-differentiated measures.
Malaysia to resume interstate and overseas travel from Oct 11
But a 14-day quarantine remains in force for anyone entering Malaysia.
Coral reefs are dying. But there’s still time to save them
What can be done to protect these marine habitats from the effects of climate change? Find out.
Football: Lion City Sailors claim Singapore Premier League title on dramatic final day
They beat Balestier 4-1 as defending champions Albirex could only draw 4-4 with Tanjong Pagar.
Fun after the PSLE: From decorating jellies, rock climbing to hitting the beach
Parents are taking time to celebrate their children's efforts. Here's how six families marked the end of the PSLE.