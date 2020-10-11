Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 11.

Singapore's reputation for being open to talent at risk?

Covid-19 and the economic downturn have brought about a locals-first emphasis, but accompanied by anti-foreigner sentiment online. Insight finds out if expatriates still feel welcome in Singapore and the region.

Stuck with a neighbour's second-hand smoke

A proposal to ban smoking near home windows, though rejected, was discussed widely online.

Task force to tackle mental health needs amid pandemic

A new inter-agency task force has been convened by the Government to provide a coordinated national response to the mental health needs of S'poreans arising from the pandemic.

Apart from his family since March, Malaysian man settles for seeing them across Johor Strait

Mr Mohd Izwan Sarip had been away from his wife and children since Malaysia closed its borders to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Three takeaways from Trump's week with Covid-19

His speedy 'recovery' masks the fact that testing is not a passport for acting recklessly, says Jeremy Au Yong.

Musicians drum it up for peers who can't get teaching jobs

Local musicians have spoken up strongly for their peers who are unable to secure teaching positions in institutions in Singapore despite their talent - because they do not hold degrees.

Far East Plaza salon, Don Don Donki outlet in Novena's Square 2 visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Ngee Ann City's Takashimaya Department Store and Square 2 @ Novena's Don Don Donki outlet were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

He left a life of crime to set up a social enterprise

Anil David, who had been in prison three times, wanted to do something meaningful and set up a contact centre hiring ex-offenders.

Lesson from man who lost most of his CPF money

The picture of the man is still circulating online - as a grim reminder of the severe consequences that can befall those who take unnecessary risks with their hard-earned money.

Tennis: Iga Swiatek wants sustained success after 'life-changing' French Open

Swiatek, 19, became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

