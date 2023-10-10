Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 10, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives
Hamas said it would execute an Israeli captive in return for every Israeli bombing of a civilian house without warning.
What Israel lost in the Hamas attack
Beyond the loss of lives, Hamas also dealt a blow to longstanding Israeli strategic and security assumptions, says Jonathan Eyal.
New Tengah residents lament lack of public transport options, long walk to nearest bus stops
LTA said it has plans to improve public transport connectivity for Tengah residents to other areas, including Jurong East.
Success of Covid-19 jabs could boost vaccine acceptance in S'pore: Panel
The government and medical sector also need to 'walk the talk' to foster trust and mitigate vaccine hesitancy.
Family of Malaysian chef who was run over by lorry in S’pore appeals for help with hefty hospital bills
Hospital bills for the young chef who suffered spinal fractures and a broken arm, have ballooned to $125,000.
Executive condo site in Tampines Street 62 sets price record
The previous record land rate was $703 per sq ft per plot ratio for an EC site in Plantation Close in Tengah in September.
Xi tells American senators US-China relations impact 'destiny of mankind'
He called the bilateral relationship the most important in the world as he met the US delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing.
Favourable winds, showers in region expected to cut haze risk in Singapore for next 24 hours
Brusselicious: Good eats, cool experiences ahead when Singapore Airlines flies direct to Brussels
The capital of Belgium is stuffed with chocolate, waffles, comics, street art and architectural wonders.
Trust Bank to launch more types of unsecured loans in coming months
The move comes as the digital bank races towards its goal of being profitable by 2025.