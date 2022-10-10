Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 10

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 10.

Life expectancy falls for first time in S'pore's history in 2021 due to Covid-19

The life expectancy at birth of Singapore residents fell from 83.7 years in pre-pandemic 2019 to 83.5 years in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to allow export of live chicken broilers from Oct 11

Chicken importers here said they were informed in writing on Friday by Malaysia's Department of Veterinary Services.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM meets King again, reportedly to seek Parliament's dissolution

PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to make an important announcement on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," Mr Putin said.

READ MORE HERE

Nuclear war unlikely despite Russia's threats, says military strategy guru Edward Luttwak

Prominent strategic advisor to governments Edward Luttwak says China cannot afford a major war but there is one domain the Chinese can win - cyber space. Luttwak shares interesting perspectives on global security in Conversations on the Future.

"Nuclear weapons are too powerful to be useful," says Dr Luttwak. 

READ MORE HERE

Singapore no longer a price taker in the drug market

The Agency for Care Effectiveness has helped Singapore reduce overpayment and save over $400 million.

READ MORE HERE

Indians caught in South-east Asia job scams send out pleas for help

So far, 49 Indians have been rescued from Myanmar and around 80 from Cambodia. 

READ MORE HERE

SIA to keep cabin crew on after they give birth, in change to longstanding practice

It spells the end of a practice that has been criticised by women’s groups as unjustifiable even a decade ago.

READ MORE HERE

SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang

He was driving the empty bus to the Hougang Depot at 2.40am when it lost control and hit a tree. 

READ MORE HERE

Japanese GP drama shows even F1 teams have not figured out regulations

Why for the second year running were there questions over the outcome of the championship fight?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top