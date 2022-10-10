Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 10.
Life expectancy falls for first time in S'pore's history in 2021 due to Covid-19
The life expectancy at birth of Singapore residents fell from 83.7 years in pre-pandemic 2019 to 83.5 years in 2021.
Malaysia to allow export of live chicken broilers from Oct 11
Chicken importers here said they were informed in writing on Friday by Malaysia's Department of Veterinary Services.
Malaysian PM meets King again, reportedly to seek Parliament's dissolution
Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism
"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," Mr Putin said.
Nuclear war unlikely despite Russia's threats, says military strategy guru Edward Luttwak
Singapore no longer a price taker in the drug market
The Agency for Care Effectiveness has helped Singapore reduce overpayment and save over $400 million.
Indians caught in South-east Asia job scams send out pleas for help
SIA to keep cabin crew on after they give birth, in change to longstanding practice
It spells the end of a practice that has been criticised by women’s groups as unjustifiable even a decade ago.
SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang
He was driving the empty bus to the Hougang Depot at 2.40am when it lost control and hit a tree.
Japanese GP drama shows even F1 teams have not figured out regulations
Why for the second year running were there questions over the outcome of the championship fight?