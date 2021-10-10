Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 10.

Singaporeans flock to SIA service centre at Ion after news of easing of Covid-19 travel curbs

The SIA website was hit by technical difficulties following a surge of traffic following the announcement.

askST: What do I need to travel to the 11 countries under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme?

The 11 countries include US, UK, South Korea and France.

11 Singaporeans aged between 56 and 90 die of Covid-19; 3,703 new cases reported

Of those who died, four were unvaccinated, and all except one had underlying medical conditions.

Lunch with Sumiko: How Klook rode the Covid-19 crisis

Klook had to let go of 10 to 15 per cent of its workforce but changing to focus on domestic leisure activities has now given it two engines of growth.

10 things you need to know about PM Lee's address and Covid-19 measures

PM Lee addressed the nation on Saturday on the Covid-19 situation and the path to the new normal.

askST: No entry to malls, no dine-in at hawker centres - what are the new rules for the unvaccinated?

The unvaccinated can still visit large standalone supermarkets. Kids under 12 are exempted from this rule.

New curbs leave some S'poreans hopeful over controlling spread of Covid-19, others vexed

Some said it would disrupt their lifestyle and access to food and retail services.

Number of BTO projects completed this year set to exceed pre-pandemic levels

19 projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year, compared with the 17 projects in 2018 and 2019 each.

Malaysia to study options on Pedra Branca, 13 years after ICJ decision to award it S'pore

The move comes more than three years after an application to review the ruling was abandoned by Malaysia.

Pregnant with breast cancer at 37: Mum's 'roller coaster' year

Three weeks after giving birth to her son prematurely, she underwent surgery to remove the lump in her breast.

