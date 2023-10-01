Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 1, 2023

Updated
Published
37 min ago

‘150,000%’ effort does it for Shanti Pereira, who clinches 100m silver medal at Asian Games

Pereira’s next event is the women’s 200m, with the heats taking place this morning, just 12 hours after the 100m final.

In 11.27 seconds at the Asian Games, Shanti Pereira writes a fast and fabulous history

The 11.27 seconds were just 0.07sec off her best time but this was not a night of times but medals, writes Rohit Brijnath from Hangzhou.

Last-gasp drama moves US away from government shutdown

The deal, which was opposed by 90 House Republicans, still has to be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

If you want to make another person’s life better, be a nurse, says TTSH’s chief nurse

While Dr Hoi Shu Yin, Chief Nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, was studying nursing in Britain on a government scholarship, she had to follow British nurses as they did their rounds checking up on mentally ill patients living in the community.

Nursing wasn’t a natural career choice for her, said the chief nurse of TTSH.

When siblings fight over inheritance years after parents’ death

The case of an inheritance row years after the parents died spotlights the importance of having an ironclad will.

Home alone, ill or in distress? Just press the button

Singapore Red Cross has close to 90 volunteer community responders rostered round the clock.

Hawkers at reopened Tekka Market and Food Centre welcome improved drainage, bird netting

But some stallholders say there is still room for improvement.

‘I cried for days’: Chinese home buyers left in the lurch by China’s real estate slump

Observers are watching if property sales would go up during this Golden Week - a popular period for home purchases.

A horse saved her from depression after breast cancer and she is now giving back

Ms Audrey Fong's social enterprise offers equine-assisted well-being programmes for mental health.

Live seafood restaurant price disputes: How to order like a pro, without breaking the bank

Case has received five complaints against seafood restaurants to date.

