Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 1, 2023

‘150,000%’ effort does it for Shanti Pereira, who clinches 100m silver medal at Asian Games
Pereira’s next event is the women’s 200m, with the heats taking place this morning, just 12 hours after the 100m final.
In 11.27 seconds at the Asian Games, Shanti Pereira writes a fast and fabulous history
The 11.27 seconds were just 0.07sec off her best time but this was not a night of times but medals, writes Rohit Brijnath from Hangzhou.
Last-gasp drama moves US away from government shutdown
The deal, which was opposed by 90 House Republicans, still has to be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.
If you want to make another person’s life better, be a nurse, says TTSH’s chief nurse
When siblings fight over inheritance years after parents’ death
The case of an inheritance row years after the parents died spotlights the importance of having an ironclad will.
Home alone, ill or in distress? Just press the button
Singapore Red Cross has close to 90 volunteer community responders rostered round the clock.
Hawkers at reopened Tekka Market and Food Centre welcome improved drainage, bird netting
‘I cried for days’: Chinese home buyers left in the lurch by China’s real estate slump
Observers are watching if property sales would go up during this Golden Week - a popular period for home purchases.
A horse saved her from depression after breast cancer and she is now giving back
Ms Audrey Fong's social enterprise offers equine-assisted well-being programmes for mental health.