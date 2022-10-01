Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 1

Downgraders' 15-month wait will moderate demand for HDB resale flats: Desmond Lee

HDB will, on a case-by-case basis, exempt those with genuine housing needs.

Cash-rich private property downgraders, en bloc sellers targeted in new property curbs

The new property curbs take aim at the public housing market, which had been largely spared in the previous round of cooling measures.

Umno calls for Malaysia Parliament to be dissolved soon for GE this year

PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob will seek an audience with the Malaysian King to propose a date for Parliament's dissolution.

China under Xi Jinping: A look at his 10-year rule and what lies ahead

While the bid to extend his rule over China has its critics, his hold on power is too strong to shake, as Asian Insider finds out. 

Weakened pound spurs uptick in interest here in travel, property buying in the UK

Some analysts called for caution from Singaporeans looking to make big-ticket purchases such as properties.

Defiant Putin proclaims Ukrainian annexation as military setback looms

He vows Moscow will triumph in its “special military operation”, in a pomp-filled ceremony.

Zelensky says Ukraine applying for fast-track Nato membership

He added that Kyiv is ready for talks with Moscow, but not with President Vladimir Putin.

Man slashed passer-by with razor blade after hearing voices calling him a transvestite

The district Judge called for a report to assess his suitability for a mandatory treatment order.

Fans queue for six hours to taste Mandopop star JJ Lin’s Miracle Coffee

The local singer launched the pop-up by brewing coffee for guests at a preview event.

Marshmello gets crowd bouncing at start of Singapore Grand Prix

The Grammy-nominated DJ, whose real name is Christopher Comstock, took the stage to loud cheers and applause.

