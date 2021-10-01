Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 1.
Two more market and food centres closed due to Covid-19 transmission
The markets and food centres in Geylang Bahru and Bendemeer will be closed for three days, starting Saturday.
2,478 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 2 seniors die
Both were not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions; total death toll rises to 95.
Daily Covid-19 numbers should not blur the bigger picture and cause unintended pain
Transiting to living with Covid-19 might be easier if people are not being bombarded - and frightened - by numbers every night.
'Everyone needs fresh air': Seniors say it's hard to stay at home despite latest advisory
One said being made to stay at home felt like being in prison, while another said he was not afraid of getting the virus.
Pupil visits doctor for stomach ailment but has to take PCR test, and misses PSLE English paper
Pupils who miss national exams for valid reasons will receive projected grades.
Senior volunteers: At 89, she still cycles around Tiong Bahru to befriend seniors
"When I volunteer, I feel happier and it's easy to pass the time," said the retired seamstress.
No one is really talking to us, says BooksActually owner's ex-wife, Renee Ting
She has spoken out for the first time since a viral expose on Kenny Leck's alleged misconduct.
Singapore fashion survivors: 4 brands on lasting a decade and more in the industry
Even pre-pandemic, sticking around for 10 years in the Singapore fashion industry can be a challenge.
Second car in Paya Lebar landed property area has windshield damaged
Its owner made a police report after reading ST news on a similar incident in the area.
The cat-and-mouse game of ferreting out influence operations
Fake accounts, content farms and perception hacking. Welcome to the evolving world of influence operations.