Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 1

'Cruises to nowhere' from S'pore set to resume

Ships will be allowed a maximum capacity of 50 per cent of the usual capacity for the first three months when sailings resume.

READ MORE HERE

Reaching 100: Number of centenarians in Singapore has doubled in 10 years

A Singapore resident baby born last year can expect to live till about 84, said experts.

READ MORE HERE

Wirecard ordered to stop payment services in S'pore: How am I affected if I make online payments?

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

You might not be able to pay using credit or debit cards at some merchants if they offer only Wirecard payment processing.

READ MORE HERE

Travel agents holding on for rebound as pandemic fuels demand for end-to-end itineraries

The majority of operators have pared costs and gone into hibernation mode, kept afloat by government support schemes.

READ MORE HERE

Westgate, 313@somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub among places visited by Covid-19 patients

There were 23 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases up to 57,765.

READ MORE HERE

Joe Biden blasts Trump as ‘national embarrassment’ over racist group row

The next two Trump-Biden debates will have new rules to ensure "a more orderly discussion".

READ MORE HERE

Rare Selangor mud snake rediscovered in Singapore after 106 years

The brown reptile with white patches was found swimming in a shallow concrete drain near Nee Soon swamp forest on Sept 19.

READ MORE HERE

New Silkroutes CEO Goh Jin Hian and finance director William Teo assisting with CAD probe

The passports of Dr Goh, who is the son of Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and Mr Teo have been retained by the CAD.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who offered drugs to teens sentenced to more than 7 years' jail and $10,300 fine

Noor Fadhilah Azlan had allowed three secondary school students to consume Ice.

READ MORE HERE

Local comedian Mark Lee gets Best Actor nomination for Golden Horse Awards

Lee plays a retrenched general manager who finds his talent in drag performance and turns to it to make a living for his family in Number 1.

READ MORE HERE