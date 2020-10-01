Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 1

'Cruises to nowhere' from S'pore set to resume
Ships will be allowed a maximum capacity of 50 per cent of the usual capacity for the first three months when sailings resume.
Reaching 100: Number of centenarians in Singapore has doubled in 10 years
A Singapore resident baby born last year can expect to live till about 84, said experts.
Wirecard ordered to stop payment services in S'pore: How am I affected if I make online payments?
You might not be able to pay using credit or debit cards at some merchants if they offer only Wirecard payment processing.
Travel agents holding on for rebound as pandemic fuels demand for end-to-end itineraries
The majority of operators have pared costs and gone into hibernation mode, kept afloat by government support schemes.
Westgate, 313@somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub among places visited by Covid-19 patients
There were 23 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases up to 57,765.
Joe Biden blasts Trump as ‘national embarrassment’ over racist group row
The next two Trump-Biden debates will have new rules to ensure "a more orderly discussion".
Rare Selangor mud snake rediscovered in Singapore after 106 years
The brown reptile with white patches was found swimming in a shallow concrete drain near Nee Soon swamp forest on Sept 19.
New Silkroutes CEO Goh Jin Hian and finance director William Teo assisting with CAD probe
The passports of Dr Goh, who is the son of Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and Mr Teo have been retained by the CAD.
Woman who offered drugs to teens sentenced to more than 7 years' jail and $10,300 fine
Noor Fadhilah Azlan had allowed three secondary school students to consume Ice.
Local comedian Mark Lee gets Best Actor nomination for Golden Horse Awards
Lee plays a retrenched general manager who finds his talent in drag performance and turns to it to make a living for his family in Number 1.