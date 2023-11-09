Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 9, 2023

Updated
Published
39 min ago

S’pore must be rigorous in helping those not catching up, says PM Lee

At the same time, S'pore must try to avoid having the Government be the sole solution to all problems, he added.

Firm fined after worker run over by truck; two others penalised for workplace fatalities

Most workplace deaths and major injuries in the first half of 2023 were due to vehicles, machinery and falls from height.

Parents take on caregiver role after son develops anxiety and selective mutism

Ms Wang Yoke Choo shared her and her husband's experience at the inaugural National CARECarnival and Conference held to recognise and support caregivers.

S'pore study flags loss of muscle and strength in people as they age

Madam Susan Loong, 70, was diagnosed with pre-sarcopenia early this year. She was asked to load up on her protein intake and to continue to exercise regularly.

Asia’s top universities: NUS slips to 3rd place, NTU climbs one spot to 4th

China’s Peking University held on to the top spot it claimed in the 2023 list, while The University of Hong Kong climbed two spots and came in second.

Lawrence Wong’s political workplan ahead of S'pore’s next general election

One of his four main tasks is to tackle the narrative that people can vote for the opposition without toppling the PAP, says the writer.

Woman who scolded hospital staff and argued with cops deported, barred from S’pore

Han Feizi, 29, gained infamy after posting a video of her argument with the police on social media.

The uphill battle for Singapore’s water security is set to continue

With climate change, maintaining and building on the resilience of our water systems will form the next chapter of Singapore’s water story, says the writer.

Woman’s death in Bukit Batok in 2019 ruled unfortunate misadventure; fire spread to items she hoarded

Her partner and son climbed out of the window and stood on a ledge, but she collapsed in the kitchen.

Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts 2023: A celebration of Indian artists

The festival is back from Nov 17 to 26 with offerings that include shows by comedian Kumar and Bollywood singer Armaan Malik.

