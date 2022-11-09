Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 9.
Some companies in S’pore to get allowances to adjust to carbon tax hikes
It will help to ease near-term competitiveness concerns and provide a form of support to the firms, says Ms Grace Fu.
Good climate policy needs to tread a fine line between certainty and flexibility
A heated exchange showed the differences not just in philosophy between both sides of the House, but also their approach to policy, says ST's Grace Ho.
Average price psf for BTO flats in mature estates rising faster than in non-mature estates
First polls close in US midterm elections that could rein in Biden's power
Many voters said they were motivated by frustration with inflation, which is at its highest rate in 40 years.
States to watch: Perak becomes microcosm for Malaysia’s fierce election battle
Malaysia issues flash flood warning for KL, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Johor, Melaka and Sarawak
Parts of Shah Alam in Selangor were hit by flash floods following incessant rain that began at 3pm on Tuesday.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon faces $79.8m lawsuit in S'pore after crypto crash
Singapore banks should love and fear fintech
Has fintech reached a tipping point for mass adoption? The Singapore Fintech Festival offers clues, says ST's Vikram Khanna.
Itching for a winter holiday? Tips to manage eczema in cold weather
Football: Birthday boy Ilhan Fandi celebrates with three trophies at FAS Awards Night
He took home Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Year gongs, and was named in SPL Team of the Year.