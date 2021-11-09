Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 9.

Mother of boy, 4, with rare inflammatory syndrome from Covid-19, speaks out to warn other parents

Her son was bubbly and well for three weeks after recovering from Covid-19, but his condition deteriorated rapidly.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore eases border measures for more South-east Asian countries; new VTLs launched with Finland and Sweden

Passengers arriving from Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand are among those who will see more relaxed border measures.

READ MORE HERE

5 takeaways from Covid-19 press conference on Nov 8

Antibody levels are not the most important marker of immunity to Covid-19, said Dr Janil Puthucheary.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

S'pore reports 2,470 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate at 0.84

Fourteen people aged between 56 and 98 have also died of complications linked to Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

As S'poreans explore the world again, demand rises for Covid-19 pre-departure tests

The first fliers are often businessmen attending work meetings and those planning long-delayed family reunions overseas.

READ MORE HERE

ST Causes Week helps new initiatives attract volunteers and partnerships

Know of a story or cause that helps the betterment of society? Do write in.

READ MORE HERE

Nations take stock of climate progress at COP26, as major sticking points remain

READ MORE HERE

Historic political meeting set to cement President Xi's authority

Analysts were quick to point out big gaps remaining on key issues, particularly around finance to help poorer nations.

READ MORE HERE

Robot gives teachers and pupils a hand at Hougang Primary

This will pave the way for the Chinese leader to possibly resurrect the party chairmanship abolished by Deng Xiaoping in 1982.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: 10 things to know about Singapore's Loh Kean Yew who won the Hylo Open

Teaching assistant CoDDiE helps pupils with maths and coding, and can engage them in lessons.

READ MORE HERE