Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 9.
Mother of boy, 4, with rare inflammatory syndrome from Covid-19, speaks out to warn other parents
Her son was bubbly and well for three weeks after recovering from Covid-19, but his condition deteriorated rapidly.
S'pore eases border measures for more South-east Asian countries; new VTLs launched with Finland and Sweden
Passengers arriving from Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand are among those who will see more relaxed border measures.
5 takeaways from Covid-19 press conference on Nov 8
Antibody levels are not the most important marker of immunity to Covid-19, said Dr Janil Puthucheary.
S'pore reports 2,470 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate at 0.84
Fourteen people aged between 56 and 98 have also died of complications linked to Covid-19.
As S'poreans explore the world again, demand rises for Covid-19 pre-departure tests
The first fliers are often businessmen attending work meetings and those planning long-delayed family reunions overseas.
ST Causes Week helps new initiatives attract volunteers and partnerships
Know of a story or cause that helps the betterment of society? Do write in.
Nations take stock of climate progress at COP26, as major sticking points remain
Historic political meeting set to cement President Xi's authority
Analysts were quick to point out big gaps remaining on key issues, particularly around finance to help poorer nations.
Robot gives teachers and pupils a hand at Hougang Primary
This will pave the way for the Chinese leader to possibly resurrect the party chairmanship abolished by Deng Xiaoping in 1982.
Badminton: 10 things to know about Singapore's Loh Kean Yew who won the Hylo Open
Teaching assistant CoDDiE helps pupils with maths and coding, and can engage them in lessons.