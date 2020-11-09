Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 9.

Asia expects Biden to stress diplomacy

China’s leadership remains conspicuously silent as other governments express hopes for closer relations.

Keep cycle of good governance and stability going: PM Lee Hsien Loong

This virtuous circle must not be broken even as PAP adapts to country's changing politics, he said at the party conference.

PAP conference: Reminder of need for party to change amid reassurance of continuity

The speeches on Sunday were a tacit acknowledgement by the party leadership that form matters in addition to function, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho.

Five reasons why Biden won and Trump lost

The Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic is one key factor in the outcome of the US election.

What a Biden win means for the financial markets

While the Biden victory will see a shift in priorities and trigger a market scramble towards specific sectors, stocks and investments, the new administration will not have it easy, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

A*Star researchers simulate how droplets fly when a Covid-19 person coughs without a mask

With the ability to simulate this, they are working with public agencies to plan group size limits and safe management measures.

Men lose wives to alleged religious sect leader's deviant teachings

Several men who once followed his teachings blame him for causing their marriages to end. They say he took the women as his spiritual wives.

Orchard Road will retain its vibrancy even without Robinsons, say experts, retailers

The vibrancy of the shopping belt is "not dependent on one stakeholder alone", said SRA executive director Rose Tong.

22 visitors from China arrived in Singapore on first day border restrictions lifted, says ICA

All tested negative for Covid-19 on arriving here, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Fun in the hood: Best outdoor playgrounds to explore in the heartland

Stretch your school holiday budget with these free child-friendly spots.

