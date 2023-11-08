Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 8, 2023

Updated
Published
6 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

House debates proposals to ease cost-of-living pressures; Govt stresses it will do more if needed

The Workers' Party called for a structural review of policies, such as the pricing of utilities.

READ MORE HERE

Structural changes needed to address cost of living pressures: WP

The Government should relook its policies to help S'poreans cope with rising costs, Workers’ Party MPs said.

READ MORE HERE

New scheme to get public to hunt for cheap coffee shop meals

The Great Budget Meal Hunt allows people to submit information about meals priced between $3 and $3.50 to CrowdTaskSG.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Flatter COE supply curve may lead to more stable but not necessarily lower prices

A slew of non-supply factors needs to be addressed, along with a need to recognise that over-reliance on ownership measures will keep prices on an upward trend, says Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Israel says its forces operating in ‘heart of Gaza City’

The leader of Hamas is trapped inside a bunker, says Israel.

READ MORE HERE

Chronic conditions, complicated cases: How the healthcare system is helping such patients

Polyclinics and hospitals are stepping in to help patients who may be facing a range of challenges.

READ MORE HERE

Five winners awarded Earthshot Prize at star-studded event in Singapore

The 'Eco Oscars' founded by Prince William gave winners £1 million each to scale their climate solutions.

READ MORE HERE

An SEZ with Johor – an idea long overdue

Getting it up and running won’t be easy, but payoffs are attractive for both Singapore and Malaysia, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Starting a start-up: From ‘wardrobes’ in Sungei Kadut to breastfeeding pods across Singapore

Go!Mama co-founder Vivian Lee aims to provide a cosy, private space for mums to breastfeed in.

READ MORE HERE

18 arrested, 21 under investigation over govt officials impersonation scam

A victim lost more than $90,000 after he transferred the amount to a fake safety account.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top