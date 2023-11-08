Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 8, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
House debates proposals to ease cost-of-living pressures; Govt stresses it will do more if needed
The Workers' Party called for a structural review of policies, such as the pricing of utilities.
Structural changes needed to address cost of living pressures: WP
The Government should relook its policies to help S'poreans cope with rising costs, Workers’ Party MPs said.
New scheme to get public to hunt for cheap coffee shop meals
The Great Budget Meal Hunt allows people to submit information about meals priced between $3 and $3.50 to CrowdTaskSG.
Flatter COE supply curve may lead to more stable but not necessarily lower prices
A slew of non-supply factors needs to be addressed, along with a need to recognise that over-reliance on ownership measures will keep prices on an upward trend, says Christopher Tan.
Israel says its forces operating in ‘heart of Gaza City’
Chronic conditions, complicated cases: How the healthcare system is helping such patients
Polyclinics and hospitals are stepping in to help patients who may be facing a range of challenges.
Five winners awarded Earthshot Prize at star-studded event in Singapore
The 'Eco Oscars' founded by Prince William gave winners £1 million each to scale their climate solutions.
An SEZ with Johor – an idea long overdue
Getting it up and running won’t be easy, but payoffs are attractive for both Singapore and Malaysia, says Vikram Khanna.
Starting a start-up: From ‘wardrobes’ in Sungei Kadut to breastfeeding pods across Singapore
Go!Mama co-founder Vivian Lee aims to provide a cosy, private space for mums to breastfeed in.
18 arrested, 21 under investigation over govt officials impersonation scam
A victim lost more than $90,000 after he transferred the amount to a fake safety account.