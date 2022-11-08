Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 8.
WP’s alternatives to GST hike do not add up: DPM Wong
Debate on GST hike: A difficult but necessary decision
The debate helped clear the air on some misperceptions that people have, says ST's Grace Ho.
Pilot programme from 2023 to help S Pass holders settle in Singapore: Tan See Leng
The programme aims to familiarise them with working here and to encourage positive interaction with locals.
Barisan Nasional’s manifesto vows to take care of everyone
Help for lowest income-earners include cash handouts, free higher education and free laptops.
Langkawi seat not a certainty for Mahathir in what is likely his last election
He faces a five-cornered fight at a time when visitor numbers are down and cost of living is up.
More than 42 million people have cast early ballots in US midterm vote
Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and a host of state and local posts.
COP27: UN unveils plan for $4.34b global 'early warning' system for disasters
Asean should stick to founding principles in Myanmar decision, says senior Cambodian official
Asean needs to take a long-term view of the crisis and act in a coherent manner, says Dr Kung Phoak.
People’s Park Centre to relaunch $1.8b collective sale after failed attempt
A Singaporean on safari with big cats and cold nights
The surreal beauty of going on safari in South Africa is paired with Singaporean passions like spas.