Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 8.

WP’s alternatives to GST hike do not add up: DPM Wong

The GST hike is among options needed to meet Singapore's funding gap, he said.

Debate on GST hike: A difficult but necessary decision

The debate helped clear the air on some misperceptions that people have, says ST's Grace Ho.

Pilot programme from 2023 to help S Pass holders settle in Singapore: Tan See Leng

The programme aims to familiarise them with working here and to encourage positive interaction with locals.

More On This Topic
Barisan Nasional’s manifesto vows to take care of everyone

Help for lowest income-earners include cash handouts, free higher education and free laptops.

Langkawi seat not a certainty for Mahathir in what is likely his last election

He faces a five-cornered fight at a time when visitor numbers are down and cost of living is up.

More than 42 million people have cast early ballots in US midterm vote

Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and a host of state and local posts.

COP27: UN unveils plan for $4.34b global 'early warning' system for disasters

Half the world’s countries lack advanced early warning systems that can save lives.

Asean should stick to founding principles in Myanmar decision, says senior Cambodian official

Asean leaders are set to decide on a response about Myanmar at the Nov 11 summit in Phnom Penh. Dr Kung Phoak, Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Cambodia says Asean should stick to its founding principles.

Asean needs to take a long-term view of the crisis and act in a coherent manner, says Dr Kung Phoak.

People’s Park Centre to relaunch $1.8b collective sale after failed attempt

The public tender launches on Tuesday.

A Singaporean on safari with big cats and cold nights

The surreal beauty of going on safari in South Africa is paired with Singaporean passions like spas.

