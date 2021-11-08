Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 8.
12.5ha coastal forest in Labrador, along Greater Southern Waterfront, to be restored
The restoration of the area - the size of 17 football fields - will include the planting of 5,000 native trees.
Domestic workers long for visits home amid Covid-19 restrictions
The Straits Times talks to four women who have not been home to see family and friends in a long while.
S'pore reports 2,553 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths
The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dropped slightly to 0.81, down from 0.83 on Saturday.
S’pore doctors were looking out for inflammation linked to Covid-19 in children as early as 2020
They found no marked rise in number of children with Kawasaki-like symptoms last year from before pandemic.
Returning Singaporeans, PRs and pass holders vaccinated overseas encouraged to upload certificate
This will enable the Covid-19 vaccination record to be reflected on the HealthHub or TraceTogether app.
Badminton: Singapore's Loh claims Hylo Open title after Malaysian opponent Lee retires
But teammate Yeo Jian Min falls to Thailand's Busanan in women's final.
Island nations fight for survival, seek liability claims against big polluters at COP26
The money will help tackle the costs of adapting to rising seas and deadlier storms.
Love and legacy: Chapter closing for 90-year-old Tan Hock Seng bakery
The bakery, which has produced traditional Hokkien pastries for 90 years, is to close this month.
US, China spooking each other into a dangerous arms race
News of hypersonic missile tests and a submarine crash reinforces rival militaries' push for more and better weaponry.
Michelle Chia, Pornsak and Addy Lee's live-stream firm made $15m in revenue
They aired their first live stream last September and now make $500,000 in revenue a week.