Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 8.

Biden beats Trump to be next US President, says time for America to unite

“I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-President-elect Harris,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

Beating Trump in US presidential election is just first of many hurdles for Biden

Internal tension in the US will certainly still be hard to navigate, says US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

US election 2020 live results: Biden beats Trump to win presidency

Biden crossed the 270 electoral votes needed to win after taking Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris: America's first woman vice-president

She is favoured to win the Democratic presidential nomination four years from now.

Trump defeat leaves chastened White House wondering what’s next

Aides described a leadership vacuum in the White House after he lost re-election and internal finger-pointing began.

Hold on or fold up: Construction, F&B players struggle to cope with crunch

While some have tried to adjust and adapt, challenges remain as the pandemic continues to batter the Singapore economy.

Carole Ann has lost all four limbs but not her spirit and her zest for life

Deputy Life Editor Wong Kim Hoh meets a feisty woman who doesn't waste time bemoaning her fate.

With prices so low, time to buy a home on Sentosa?

While private home prices continue to rise, there is one place in Singapore where you can buy a property for almost the same price as 14 years ago.

Father of 8-year-old injured in Woodlands crash donates money to family of another accident victim

The father came across a news article about a 15-year-old boy who died after getting hit by a car in Queensway.

Say cheers to alcohol made in Singapore

The small but spirited craft beer brewing community here now has more than 30 players.

