Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 7, 2023

PAP, WP and PSP condemn violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war, urge cohesion and harmony

In October, eight police reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at Jews or Muslims were made.

Those wearing symbols linked to Israel-Hamas war can be jailed: MHA

Those convicted can be fined up to $500 and jailed for up to six months.

Gaza conflict: The vital next steps to a new vision of the Middle East

Who will keep the peace on the ground in devastated Gaza is a key question, says Jonathan Eyal.

UN chief says Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children'

The death toll from Israeli strikes had exceeded 10,000, said Palestinian health authorities.

2.5 million transactions affected by recent DBS, Citibank outages; 810,000 login attempts failed

The outages were caused by a fault in the cooling system of an Equinix data centre used by both banks.

4 of the 5 major DBS disruptions in 2023 were bug- or software-related: CEO Piyush Gupta

The bank will hire more ‘deep engineering’ talent to tackle issues within its technology systems.

SP Group to cut usage rate for centralised cooling system in Tengah after residents’ outcry

The utilities firm said it is aware of the feedback from residents and has been working with them to address their concerns.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council working with NParks, NEA to tackle pigeon problem in Jalan Kayu

Residents say the birds are soiling their walls, air-con compressors, laundry racks.

56-year-old S’porean engineer stays the course for 30 hours to win a Nissan in car challenge

He had to keep his hand on the car – even while completing a raft of mini challenges.

Focus is Singapore pool player Aloysius Yapp’s cue for success

Despite a ban threat, the Republic's top player is enjoying a purple patch that has led to back-to-back titles.

