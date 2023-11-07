Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 7, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PAP, WP and PSP condemn violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war, urge cohesion and harmony
In October, eight police reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at Jews or Muslims were made.
Those wearing symbols linked to Israel-Hamas war can be jailed: MHA
Gaza conflict: The vital next steps to a new vision of the Middle East
Who will keep the peace on the ground in devastated Gaza is a key question, says Jonathan Eyal.
UN chief says Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children'
The death toll from Israeli strikes had exceeded 10,000, said Palestinian health authorities.
2.5 million transactions affected by recent DBS, Citibank outages; 810,000 login attempts failed
The outages were caused by a fault in the cooling system of an Equinix data centre used by both banks.
4 of the 5 major DBS disruptions in 2023 were bug- or software-related: CEO Piyush Gupta
The bank will hire more ‘deep engineering’ talent to tackle issues within its technology systems.
SP Group to cut usage rate for centralised cooling system in Tengah after residents’ outcry
The utilities firm said it is aware of the feedback from residents and has been working with them to address their concerns.
Ang Mo Kio Town Council working with NParks, NEA to tackle pigeon problem in Jalan Kayu
56-year-old S’porean engineer stays the course for 30 hours to win a Nissan in car challenge
He had to keep his hand on the car – even while completing a raft of mini challenges.
Focus is Singapore pool player Aloysius Yapp’s cue for success
Despite a ban threat, the Republic's top player is enjoying a purple patch that has led to back-to-back titles.
