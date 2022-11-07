Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 7.
Proportion of ageing buses on Singapore’s roads grows, bucking green transport trend
Private bus companies are in no hurry to refresh their fleet because of a shortage of drivers and the higher cost of cleaner vehicles.
Opening of Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 to cut off-peak train intervals to 6 minutes
LTA and SMRT said they have conducted extensive testing in anticipation of the increased frequency and passenger load for the TEL.
Economic issues are top voter concern in Malaysia
But decision on who to vote for will likely still be based on affinity to parties or candidates.
TikTok a key stop on campaign trail for Malaysia GE candidates
Election candidates like former PM Muhyiddin Yassin and Muar MP Syed Saddiq have jumped on the TikTok bandwagon.
UN climate talks open in Egypt, compensation fund on agenda
A finance fund for permanent loss and damage suffered by poorer nations is adopted as a formal agenda item.
Online outcry after China fails to announce easing of Covid-19 controls
Many Chinese were disappointed when a Saturday press conference upheld the "zero Covid-19" policy.
Congress control hangs in balance as American voters head to ballot boxes
The Republican Party is favoured to win a slight majority in the House, while the Senate is more of a toss-up.
Home loan rates set to rise amid banks’ bid to attract deposits
ST understands that the 3 local banks – DBS, OCBC and UOB – will be announcing new rates as early as this week.
Car driver who threw away bus captain’s phone charged with committing public nuisance
The bus captain had sounded his horn when he could not exit the bus bay as the car was in the way.
Bright spots in local tech hiring buck global gloom
Singapore banks and cyber-security companies are on the hunt for talent amid layoffs at tech giants.