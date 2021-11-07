Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 7.

4-year-old boy in ICU among 4 children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19

Two boys, aged three and eight, have been discharged, while a two-month-old girl is in a general ward.

S'pore reports 3,035 new Covid-19 cases as weekly infection growth rate rises slightly

This is the fourth day in a row that the weekly infection rate has dropped below one since MOH started reporting the figure.

Hospitals in S'pore find ways to lighten nurses' load to manage staff shortage

Some are training volunteers and administrative staff to take over basic tasks.

Lunch with Sumiko: I'm a perpetual optimist, says Manpower Minister Tan See Leng

He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan how his private sector background gives him an 'outside the system' perspective.

Over 100,000 people rally in Glasgow to call for more climate justice

Similar demonstrations were carried out simultaneously all over the world, including in Australia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

The metaverse is coming: Should we be more worried?

What is lost in the frenzy over the next big thing is the question of whether it is good for society.

S'pore law students create guide for donors to know charities better

Six NUS law students set up Transparency for Good, a social enterprise aimed at giving a clearer idea of how donations are spent.

Customer turns up at 4am, 7 hours before opening of Courts flagship store at The Heeren

Courts Nojima will be the megastore’s largest retail space in Singapore and second flagship store after the Tampines one.

Football: Is it possible to juggle NS and still pursue the dream of playing in Europe?

The topic is in spotlight after Harry Birtwistle, who signed pro terms with Wolves, was shown to have flouted enlistment rules.

The secret of Squid Game's success: Meme-ready themes primed it to go viral

Businesses have put up Squid Game-themed food-and-beverage offerings, while the show's outfits abound on e-commerce sites.

