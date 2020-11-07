Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 7.
Biden close to US election victory as Trump presses on with legal bids; Georgia recount likely
Biden's lead in Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, is expected to grow as mail-in ballots come in.
Some S'pore night spots under pilot to reopen by December
This comes about nine months into the closure of nightlife venues.
The Disunited States: The widening gap that faces the winner of the US election
It would take an extremely optimistic voter to believe that any sort of reconciliation is possible.
State of play: A look at the key battleground US states
The states are Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
Ah Ma, are you on WhatsApp? Rapid digitalisation may be leaving some vulnerable groups behind
The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of techn in some areas but may have also widened the digital divide.
Passengers board first cruise to nowhere out of Singapore
These round-trip cruises, without ports of call, are taking place under a pilot STB programme.
More than 5,000 Changi Airport T3 staff test negative for Covid-19
They were swabbed after two staff there tested positive for the virus in October.
Some workers who have recovered from Covid-19 exempted from routine testing
To date, no cases of Covid-19 re-infection have been recorded in Singapore.
People's Action Party to elect top party leadership on Sunday
ST understands that the party will highlight the same seven names as two years ago.
Johnny Depp out of Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing 'wife beater' case
Depp said in an Instagram post that studio bosses had asked him to leave.