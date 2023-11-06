Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Cabinet reshuffle on the cards after PM Lee unveils handover timeline: Political analysts
When this happens, DPM Wong will likely play a key role in the decision-making, they added.
Embracing diversity key to S’pore’s success, say young PAP activists
The theme for the party convention this year was “Charting the path forward: Every voice counts”.
PAP will win back opposition constituencies ‘sooner or later’: PM Lee
“They have a tough job, showing the party’s presence, fighting against the current. They do good work, making sure the Opposition don’t get a free pass,” he said.
Some 8,000 businesses to implement GST rate change for first time in upcoming hike
Businesses need to cater for sufficient lead time to incorporate the new 9 per cent rate in their systems, said Iras.
How much GST should I pay if I order a fridge in Dec but receive it in 2024?
Here's a look at various scenarios where transactions might span the GST rate change from 8 per cent to 9 per cent.
Repurposed bus hotel in Changi Village opens for bookings, with stays from December
Israel rebuffs calls for ceasefire; Lebanon strike angers Hezbollah
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas joined international calls for an immediate ceasefire at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was making an unannounced visit to the occupied West Bank.
Woman and baby found dead at foot of Eunos flat
Police were alerted to the fall at Block 35 Eunos Crescent at about 12.40pm on Sunday.
Biden-Xi summit: Beyond hello and a handshake
Although the Chinese side has yet to officially confirm a meeting between the two leaders later this month, much rests on the outcome of a face-to-face encounter between Mr Biden and Mr Xi, says the writer.
Prince William arrives in Singapore, visits Jewel ahead of work trip
On Tuesday, he will attend the ceremony to award the 2023 Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize he founded in 2020 that is aimed at driving change to mend the planet over this decade.
