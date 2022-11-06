Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 6.

Malaysia’s fragmented politics sees a record number vying to be MPs

Analysts predict a three-way split for most of the seats between the main coalitions.

READ MORE HERE

Blame bad weather, rising labour and fuel costs for higher fish prices

Fishmongers say they have experienced suppliers’ price hikes of 10 to 20 per cent in the last two months.

READ MORE HERE

Branson ‘pontificating from a distant mountaintop’, his reasons to decline debate don't hold water: MHA

"We can only surmise that Mr Branson realises he will be shown up," the ministry says.

READ MORE HERE

The rags to riches journey of kopitiam king behind the $40m Yishun coffee shop

As one of Singapore’s kopitiam kings, Mr Ricky Kok made headlines when he bought a coffee shop in Yishun for $40 million earlier this year.

Mr Ricky Kok tells executive editor Sumiko Tan how his parents' death made him more serious about making something of his life.

READ MORE HERE

Man wanted by US with $7 million bounty on his head still in Singapore

Kwek Kee Seng, owner of the Swanseas Port Services shipping company here, is accused of violating sanctions on North Korea.

READ MORE HERE

Woman charged with murdering her father in Sengkang flat

Tan Qiu Yan is accused of murdering her father some time between 8pm on Thursday and 5.25am on Friday in their Rivervale Drive flat.

READ MORE HERE

Hard-hit young Asians stepping up in fight for climate change

Young people from across Asia describe how they have been affected by climate change.

Ahead of the UN's climate change conference that begins today, ST spoke to young Asians about their hopes.

READ MORE HERE

Business owners concerned about Itaewon being ostracised after deadly crowd crush

Netizens are blaming Itaewon for being unsafe and warning others to stay away.

READ MORE HERE

Loud noises around Singapore due to planned detonation activities by SAF: Police

Some Reddit users said they felt shockwaves that caused their windows to rattle from about 5.30pm.

READ MORE HERE

New and hidden food gems along 11 new Thomson-East Coast Line stations

Explore new surprises and under-the-radar options when you are on your next TEL commute.

READ MORE HERE

