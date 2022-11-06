Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 6.
Malaysia’s fragmented politics sees a record number vying to be MPs
Analysts predict a three-way split for most of the seats between the main coalitions.
Blame bad weather, rising labour and fuel costs for higher fish prices
Fishmongers say they have experienced suppliers’ price hikes of 10 to 20 per cent in the last two months.
Branson ‘pontificating from a distant mountaintop’, his reasons to decline debate don't hold water: MHA
"We can only surmise that Mr Branson realises he will be shown up," the ministry says.
The rags to riches journey of kopitiam king behind the $40m Yishun coffee shop
Mr Ricky Kok tells executive editor Sumiko Tan how his parents' death made him more serious about making something of his life.
Man wanted by US with $7 million bounty on his head still in Singapore
Kwek Kee Seng, owner of the Swanseas Port Services shipping company here, is accused of violating sanctions on North Korea.
Woman charged with murdering her father in Sengkang flat
Tan Qiu Yan is accused of murdering her father some time between 8pm on Thursday and 5.25am on Friday in their Rivervale Drive flat.
Hard-hit young Asians stepping up in fight for climate change
Ahead of the UN's climate change conference that begins today, ST spoke to young Asians about their hopes.
Business owners concerned about Itaewon being ostracised after deadly crowd crush
Loud noises around Singapore due to planned detonation activities by SAF: Police
Some Reddit users said they felt shockwaves that caused their windows to rattle from about 5.30pm.
New and hidden food gems along 11 new Thomson-East Coast Line stations
Explore new surprises and under-the-radar options when you are on your next TEL commute.