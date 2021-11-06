Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 6.

Experts cautiously optimistic as Covid-19 infection growth rate dips below 1

They say hospital capacities should be the main factor in deciding whether to relax restrictions.

S'pore reports 1,767 new Covid-19 cases, likely due to fewer swabs over Deepavali

Nine people aged between 67 and 85 have died of complications linked to Covid-19.

100,000 public healthcare workers involved in Covid-19 fight to get $4,000 each

Public Health Preparedness Clinics will also receive a grant of $10,000 each to be shared among their staff.

Deaths in a world where the coronavirus is endemic

Death rates in Singapore have remained stable throughout the past five years, including the 22 months of Covid-19.

Teen green campaigner Greta Thunberg brands COP26 climate summit 'a failure'

A week of negotiations produce what some experts have called vague promises to cut emissions.

The great debate on living and working longer

Would it simply be better to allow people to choose when they want to quit the coalface?

Who will be in China’s next leadership line-up?

Chinese leaders have been deliberating a new succession system behind closed doors and honing in on who will make the cut.

A body donated to science in the US was dissected for a paying audience

Audience members had paid up to US$500 (S$675) each to attend the event.

Ampas Apartment owners fail in bid to keep $4.75m deposit after buyer calls off en bloc sale

The sale was called off after a condition in the agreement that at least 120 units could be built was not met.

Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min, Loh Kean Yew into semis of Hylo Open

This is the furthest they have advanced in a BWF Super 500 tournament.

